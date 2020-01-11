Ice waterfall formed on Gansu cliffs

A view of a ice waterfall on cliffs in Xiaojin town under Qingyang city, Northwest China's Gansu province. Winter's dropping temperatures have created the breathtaking natural wonder. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Junping/ Zhang Zhancong)

