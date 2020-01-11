Snow scenery of Bayanbulak grassland in Xinjiang

Source:China News Service Published: 2020/1/11 17:33:43

This undated photo shows the otherworldly snow scenery of Bayanbulak grassland in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.(Photo:China News Service/Xiao Yonghao)


 

This undated photo shows the otherworldly snow scenery of Bayanbulak grassland in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.(Photo:China News Service/Xiao Yonghao)


 

This undated photo shows the otherworldly snow scenery of Bayanbulak grassland in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.(Photo:China News Service/Xiao Yonghao)


 

This undated photo shows the otherworldly snow scenery of Bayanbulak grassland in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.(Photo:China News Service/Xiao Yonghao)


 

This undated photo shows the otherworldly snow scenery of Bayanbulak grassland in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.(Photo:China News Service/Xiao Yonghao)


 

This undated photo shows the otherworldly snow scenery of Bayanbulak grassland in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.(Photo:China News Service/Xiao Yonghao)


 

This undated photo shows the otherworldly snow scenery of Bayanbulak grassland in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.(Photo:China News Service/Xiao Yonghao)


 

