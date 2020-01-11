Chinese premier sends congratulatory message to Spanish PM Sanchez

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon arrives for the EU summit at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 12, 2019. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang sent a congratulatory message to Pedro Sanchez on Friday on his re-assuming office as Spanish prime minister.In his message, Li said that China and Spain are important strategic partners with solid political mutual trust and sustained cooperation in various fields.This year marks the 15th anniversary of the nations' bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership, which offers a fresh opportunity for the two countries to progress their relations, Li noted.The Chinese premier said the Chinese government attaches great importance to strengthening relations with Spain and is willing to further enhance policy communication, synergize development strategies and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, so as to lift their comprehensive strategic partnership to a higher level.