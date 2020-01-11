Porcelain works themed on Year of the Rat made in Jingdezhen, E China

Photo taken on Jan. 8, 2020 shows the porcelain ornaments in the shape of the rat in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province. In accordance with the Chinese zodiac cycle, the Year of the Rat will start on Jan. 25, 2020 and thus the creation of the porcelain works themed on the Year of the Rat has become a hot topic in Jingdezhen, as a way to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

Porcelain-making craftsman Liu Yuanchang displays a porcelain work in the shape of the rat in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 7, 2020. In accordance with the Chinese zodiac cycle, the Year of the Rat will start on Jan. 25, 2020 and thus the creation of the porcelain works themed on the Year of the Rat has become a hot topic in Jingdezhen, as a way to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

Porcelain-making artist Wu Anran packages her porcelain works in the shape of the rat in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 8, 2020. In accordance with the Chinese zodiac cycle, the Year of the Rat will start on Jan. 25, 2020 and thus the creation of the porcelain works themed on the Year of the Rat has become a hot topic in Jingdezhen, as a way to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)