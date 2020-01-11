China's Hongqi to launch 21 new car models in five years

Photo:Xinhua

China's leading automaker FAW Group said that 21 new models will be launched in the next five years under its iconic brand Hongqi, with annual sales expected to exceed 600,000 units by 2025.Xu Liuping, chairman of FAW Group, said 18 of the 21 new models will be electric or fuel-electric hybrids.Hongqi fulfilled the 2019 sales target of 100,000 cars and has doubled the target number this year, and is striving for the mass production of products equipped with autonomous driving technology in 2020.The company will further enhance global R&D for Hongqi, focusing on forward-looking design, new energy, new materials and process, smart manufacturing, as well as AI and 5G application, Xu said.Hongqi is one of China's iconic sedan brands and its vehicles have been used for parades at national celebrations. The first Hongqi car was made in 1958.