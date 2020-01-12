2020 Canada's Bridal Show held in Toronto

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/1/12 14:03:19

A model presents a wedding dress during the 2020 Canada's Bridal Show in Toronto, Canada, Jan. 11, 2020. The three-day bridal show was held here from Friday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)


 

Models present wedding gowns during the 2020 Canada's Bridal Show in Toronto, Canada, Jan. 11, 2020. The three-day bridal show was held here from Friday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)


 

A model presents a wedding dress during the 2020 Canada's Bridal Show in Toronto, Canada, Jan. 11, 2020. The three-day bridal show was held here from Friday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)


 

A model(R) presents a wedding dress during the 2020 Canada's Bridal Show in Toronto, Canada, Jan. 11, 2020. The three-day bridal show was held here from Friday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)


 

A model (front) presents a wedding dress during the 2020 Canada's Bridal Show in Toronto, Canada, Jan. 11, 2020. The three-day bridal show was held here from Friday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)


 

Kids walk the runway with their wedding gowns during the 2020 Canada's Bridal Show in Toronto, Canada, Jan. 11, 2020. The three-day bridal show was held here from Friday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)


 

A model (L) presents a wedding dress during the 2020 Canada's Bridal Show in Toronto, Canada, Jan. 11, 2020. The three-day bridal show was held here from Friday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus