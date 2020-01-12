Inner Mongolia's GDP up 5.5 pct in 2019

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 26, 2019 shows scenery of the Hulun Buir Grasslands in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous region achieved GDP growth of around 5.5 percent last year, up 0.2 percentage points compared with 2018.The figure was released in a government work report delivered Sunday at the third Session of the 13th People's Congress of the autonomous region.In 2019, the investment in fixed assets increased by more than 6 percent, while general public budget revenue rose by 10.9 percent.According to the report, the per capita disposable income for the region's urban and rural residents grew about 6.5 percent and 10 percent, respectively.In addition, the region created 263,000 urban jobs last year, with an urban registered unemployment rate of 3.7 percent.In 2020, the GDP of Inner Mongolia is expected to reach 6 percent. The region will create over 220,000 urban jobs and the urban registered unemployment rate will stay within 4.5 percent.