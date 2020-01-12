K-pop star Lisa’s ‘Youth With You’ trip in China gains worldwide attention for reality show

From left: Mentors Chen Jiahua, Cai Xukun, Lisa and Jony J pose for a photo at a press conference for Youth With You on Thursday in Guangzhou. Photo: Screenshot of iQIYI's Youth With You official Sina Weibo account

K-pop girl band Blackpink's Lalisa Manoban, better known as Lisa, traveled to the Chinese mainland to film and promote streaming platform iQIYI's reality competition show Youth With You Season Two from Monday to Friday. The popular star has successfully attracted worldwide attention to the reality show.During a press conference for the show on Thursday afternoon, the hashtag YouthWithLalisa topped Twitter's worldwide trends at one point. Lisa wore a black Alexander McQWueen dress and a pair of high heels, which perfectly emphasized her tiny waist and long slim legs. The hashtag LisaIsSoHot trended on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo on Thursday, earning 650 million views and 102,000 posts.The first season of Youth With You focused on forming a boy band, as did its highly successful forefunner Idol Producer in 2018. Temporary nine-member boy band Nine Percent and UNINE were the result of these two programs. For season two, Youth With You will focus on producing a professional girl band, a first for iQIYI.Lisa is working as a dance mentor on the show, Chinese singer Cai Xukun, former leader of the recently disbanded Nine Percent, will be a representative producer, singer Chen Jiahua comes on as a vocal mentor and rapper Jony J will be the rap mentor.According to Jiang Bin, chief producer of Youth With You, the show wants to provide trainees an all-around talent school where they can develop their professional skills to the fullest extent. Jiang emphasized that iQIYI's trainee programs aim to produce entertainers that can reshape the Chinese idol market.