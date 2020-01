In pics: vegetable production hub in south China's Hainan

Workers put ice on vegetables to keep them fresh at a whole sale market of fruits and vegetables in Yazhou District in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 7, 2020. Yazhou District is an importance hub of vegetable production in Hainan Province. (Photo by Pu Xiaoxu/Xinhua)

A farmer arranges vegetables in Yazhou District in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 5, 2020. Yazhou District is an importance hub of vegetable production in Hainan Province. (Photo by Pu Xiaoxu/Xinhua)

Trucks park outside a whole sale market of fruits and vegetables in Yazhou District in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 4, 2020. Yazhou District is an importance hub of vegetable production in Hainan Province. (Photo by Pu Xiaoxu/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 5, 2020 shows a whole sale market of fruits and vegetables in Yazhou District in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. Yazhou District is an importance hub of vegetable production in Hainan Province. (Photo by Pu Xiaoxu/Xinhua)

A dealer discusses with farmers at a whole sale market of fruits and vegetables in Yazhou District in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 6, 2020. Yazhou District is an importance hub of vegetable production in Hainan Province. (Photo by Pu Xiaoxu/Xinhua)

Farmers load vegetables in Yazhou District in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 6, 2020. Yazhou District is an importance hub of vegetable production in Hainan Province. (Photo by Pu Xiaoxu/Xinhua)

Workers pack vegetables at a whole sale market of fruits and vegetables in Yazhou District in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 7, 2020. Yazhou District is an importance hub of vegetable production in Hainan Province. (Photo by Pu Xiaoxu/Xinhua)

A farmer harvests cowpeas in Yazhou District in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 5, 2020. Yazhou District is an importance hub of vegetable production in Hainan Province. (Photo by Pu Xiaoxu/Xinhua)

A worker packs vegetables at a whole sale market of fruits and vegetables in Yazhou District in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 6, 2020. Yazhou District is an importance hub of vegetable production in Hainan Province. (Photo by Pu Xiaoxu/Xinhua)