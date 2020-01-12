RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Share your imagination and you will spark the creativity of an influential individual that will be able to contribute to your plans. Striving for greater stability or financial security will pay off over the long run. Your lucky numbers: 2, 5, 6, 12, 18.Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)It's never too late to say you're sorry. If you have wronged someone, now is the time to set the record straight. By clearing the air and dispelling any bad feelings that have developed, you will be able to get a huge weight off your chest. ✭✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Someone you must deal with has a hidden agenda today, so proceed with caution. Make sure you share your ideas with those around you, as you are bound to find a like-minded soul. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Lady Luck will smile on you when it comes to financial matters today, making new gains a possibility. Previous investments or long-term savings accounts will bring in extra cash. ✭✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Make sure you capitalize on the positive energy you feel today. The more you try to take on, the more progress will be made. Make changes at home or within important partnerships that will benefit you and your family. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)It is not wise to take others for granted. Plenty of people have helped you get to where you are now, make sure you let them know how much you appreciate their efforts. Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Your outgoing, friendly nature will help you navigate the social seas. Actively seek out people you don't know and you are sure to meet someone who catches your interest. Your financial luck is looking up. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)You will have a ton of opportunities to choose from today. Don't hesitate to dream big, but try not to stray too far from reality. A teaching or mentor position will help increase your confidence. ✭✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)You can make better use of your talents. Something you can do from home could earn you an extra buck or two if you are willing to put in the effort. Money matters should be dealt with immediately. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Focus your time and energy on creative endeavors that will help bring in extra cash or help you save money during the upcoming months. You will be able to make things happen by taking the initiative at work. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Don't let anyone interfere with your life, but make sure you return the favor where other people are concerned. Meddling in their affairs will only lead to disaster for you and them. A new career is on the horizon, so keep your eyes peeled. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Your desire for adventure has been building lately. Trying your hand at a new sport will not only introduce you to new people and experiences, but will also help scratch that itch. Romance will be highlighted. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Your experience means you will be the person everyone turns to for advice. Feel free to share your thoughts with those who come looking for support. Education will be the key to a great future. ✭✭✭✭