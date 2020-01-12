Crossword

Published: 2020/1/12

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Crunchy deli sandwich, briefly

  4 ___ Jones

  7 Pothole filler

 14 Scuba gear attachment

 16 Certain clam

 17 Picked up from a field trip?

 18 Tightly packed fish

 19 Person from Jaipur

 20 "True ___!" (slangy "Indeed!")

 21 Rice or Sexton

 22 Bible book whose title anagrams to "raze"

 23 Votes in favor

 25 Kvetching cries

 26 Beyonce, to Jay-Z

 28 Fish-fowl link

 30 Rembrandt's "The Night Watch," e.g.

 32 Notable period

 33 Cowboys quarterback Prescott

 34 Wavy corn chips

 38 Stir up

 40 Get the show on the road

 42 Fully cooked

 43 Fortify

 45 "Uh-uh"

 46 Legume Mendel studied

 47 Hump day follower: Abbr.

 48 "How about that!"

 49 ___ prof.

 50 Key often pressed after Ctrl

 53 To be, in Le Havre

 55 ___ Reader

 57 Silver controller?

 59 Former POTUS Coolidge

 60 Sisters' daughters

 63 Eco-friendly holder of groceries

 65 Word sung in ads featuring LiMu Emu

 66 Set free

 67 Johns

 68 Confirm, as a password

 69 Stuff edited by CRISPR

 70 Famed boy king

DOWN

  1 Indonesia's "Island of the Gods"

  2 Property right

  3 *Expo

  4 Tunisian money

  5 *Sure thing in a courtroom

  6 Married

  7 Test for purity

  8 *Annual speech that a designated survivor doesn't attend

  9 Part of WPM

 10 "Mary ___ little lamb ..."

 11 Acid type in proteins

 12 1974 biopic about comedian Bruce

 13 Arboretum sights

 15 Tournament award

 20 *2000s Jessica Alba series with gothic themes

 24 Address for a knight

 26 Used to be

 27 Wrinkle remover

 29 Muffin grain

 31 Pot-draining aid

 35 Hush-hush, and a hint to the starred answers' starts

 36 Two in 11?

 37 Pew, for one

 39 Like a glowing jack-o'-lantern

 41 Singer Carly ___ Jepsen

 44 Revolutionary Guevara

 49 Slippery as ___

 50 Pianist Rubinstein

 51 Sierra ___ (Guinea neighbor)

 52 Duke or earl

 54 Wild party, slangily

 56 It's thicker than the fibula

 58 Gas for signs

 61 Question to Brutus

 62 The "S" of iOS: Abbr.

 64 Spam producer

 65 British Inc.

Solution



 

