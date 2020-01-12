Puzzle

1 Crunchy deli sandwich, briefly4 ___ Jones7 Pothole filler14 Scuba gear attachment16 Certain clam17 Picked up from a field trip?18 Tightly packed fish19 Person from Jaipur20 "True ___!" (slangy "Indeed!")21 Rice or Sexton22 Bible book whose title anagrams to "raze"23 Votes in favor25 Kvetching cries26 Beyonce, to Jay-Z28 Fish-fowl link30 Rembrandt's "The Night Watch," e.g.32 Notable period33 Cowboys quarterback Prescott34 Wavy corn chips38 Stir up40 Get the show on the road42 Fully cooked43 Fortify45 "Uh-uh"46 Legume Mendel studied47 Hump day follower: Abbr.48 "How about that!"49 ___ prof.50 Key often pressed after Ctrl53 To be, in Le Havre55 ___ Reader57 Silver controller?59 Former POTUS Coolidge60 Sisters' daughters63 Eco-friendly holder of groceries65 Word sung in ads featuring LiMu Emu66 Set free67 Johns68 Confirm, as a password69 Stuff edited by CRISPR70 Famed boy king1 Indonesia's "Island of the Gods"2 Property right3 *Expo4 Tunisian money5 *Sure thing in a courtroom6 Married7 Test for purity8 *Annual speech that a designated survivor doesn't attend9 Part of WPM10 "Mary ___ little lamb ..."11 Acid type in proteins12 1974 biopic about comedian Bruce13 Arboretum sights15 Tournament award20 *2000s Jessica Alba series with gothic themes24 Address for a knight26 Used to be27 Wrinkle remover29 Muffin grain31 Pot-draining aid35 Hush-hush, and a hint to the starred answers' starts36 Two in 11?37 Pew, for one39 Like a glowing jack-o'-lantern41 Singer Carly ___ Jepsen44 Revolutionary Guevara49 Slippery as ___50 Pianist Rubinstein51 Sierra ___ (Guinea neighbor)52 Duke or earl54 Wild party, slangily56 It's thicker than the fibula58 Gas for signs61 Question to Brutus62 The "S" of iOS: Abbr.64 Spam producer65 British Inc.

Solution