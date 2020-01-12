Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Crunchy deli sandwich, briefly
4 ___ Jones
7 Pothole filler
14 Scuba gear attachment
16 Certain clam
17 Picked up from a field trip?
18 Tightly packed fish
19 Person from Jaipur
20 "True ___!" (slangy "Indeed!")
21 Rice or Sexton
22 Bible book whose title anagrams to "raze"
23 Votes in favor
25 Kvetching cries
26 Beyonce, to Jay-Z
28 Fish-fowl link
30 Rembrandt's "The Night Watch," e.g.
32 Notable period
33 Cowboys quarterback Prescott
34 Wavy corn chips
38 Stir up
40 Get the show on the road
42 Fully cooked
43 Fortify
45 "Uh-uh"
46 Legume Mendel studied
47 Hump day follower: Abbr.
48 "How about that!"
49 ___ prof.
50 Key often pressed after Ctrl
53 To be, in Le Havre
55 ___ Reader
57 Silver controller?
59 Former POTUS Coolidge
60 Sisters' daughters
63 Eco-friendly holder of groceries
65 Word sung in ads featuring LiMu Emu
66 Set free
67 Johns
68 Confirm, as a password
69 Stuff edited by CRISPR
70 Famed boy kingDOWN
1 Indonesia's "Island of the Gods"
2 Property right
3 *Expo
4 Tunisian money
5 *Sure thing in a courtroom
6 Married
7 Test for purity
8 *Annual speech that a designated survivor doesn't attend
9 Part of WPM
10 "Mary ___ little lamb ..."
11 Acid type in proteins
12 1974 biopic about comedian Bruce
13 Arboretum sights
15 Tournament award
20 *2000s Jessica Alba series with gothic themes
24 Address for a knight
26 Used to be
27 Wrinkle remover
29 Muffin grain
31 Pot-draining aid
35 Hush-hush, and a hint to the starred answers' starts
36 Two in 11?
37 Pew, for one
39 Like a glowing jack-o'-lantern
41 Singer Carly ___ Jepsen
44 Revolutionary Guevara
49 Slippery as ___
50 Pianist Rubinstein
51 Sierra ___ (Guinea neighbor)
52 Duke or earl
54 Wild party, slangily
56 It's thicker than the fibula
58 Gas for signs
61 Question to Brutus
62 The "S" of iOS: Abbr.
64 Spam producer
65 British Inc.
Solution