Learning Chinese

hero英雄(yīnɡxiónɡ)A: A 12-year-old boy found there was a gas leak inside a residential building so he knocked at every door to tell the residents and guided the firefighters to the spot. Finally all lives were saved.一个十二岁的男孩发现一座居民楼煤气泄漏,于是挨家挨户敲门通知居民,还给消防员带路,最终所有人员都得救了。(yīɡè shíèrsuìde nánhái fāxiàn yīzuòjūmínlóu méiqìxièlòu, yúshì āijiāāihù qiāomén tōnɡzhī jūmín, háiɡěi xiāofánɡyuán dàilù, zuìzhōnɡ suǒyǒurén yuándōudéjiùle.)B: So young yet so loving and courageous! He is such a little hero!小小年纪就这么有爱心和勇气！他真是个小英雄！(xiǎoxiǎo niánjì jiùzhème yǒuàixīn héyǒnɡqì. tā zhēnshìɡè xiǎoyīnɡxiónɡ.)A: Yeah. In fact, if we focus more on people and things in our daily life, we may find that there are lots of heros around us.是啊,其实如果多留心生活中的人和事,我们会发现身边有很多英雄。(shìā, qíshí rúɡuǒ duōliúxīn shēnɡhuózhōnɡde rénhéshì, wǒmén huìfāxiàn shēnbiān yǒuhěnduō yīnɡxiónɡ.)B: You are right. We need to come back to life itself!你说得对,我们要回归生活本身！(nǐ shuōdéduì, wǒmén yàohuíɡuī shēnɡhuó běnshēn.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT