China's investment in B&R countries exceeds 12 billion USD

Cranes load and unload containers at a port in Tongling, East China’s Anhui Province on Wednesday. Under the guidance of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, the city adjusted its industrial structure and achieved growth in foreign trade in 2019. Photo: cnsphoto
hina's non-financial investment in countries along the Belt and Road (B&R) reached 12.78 billion US dollars during the first 11 months of 2019, according to the Ministry of Commerce
.
The volume of foreign contracted projects signed by Chinese enterprises in countries along the B&R reached 127.67 billion US dollars during the period, surging 41.2 percent year on year.
The completed turnover of foreign contracted projects in B&R countries was 74.61 billion US dollars, up 1.3 percent from a year earlier.
Meanwhile, B&R countries invested 7.02 billion US dollars and set up 4,964 enterprises in China.