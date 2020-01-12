China's investment in B&R countries exceeds 12 billion USD

Cranes load and unload containers at a port in Tongling, East China’s Anhui Province on Wednesday. Under the guidance of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, the city adjusted its industrial structure and achieved growth in foreign trade in 2019. Photo: cnsphoto

hina's non-financial investment in countries along the Belt and Road (B&R) reached 12.78 billion US dollars during the first 11 months of 2019, according to the Ministry of Commerce The volume of foreign contracted projects signed by Chinese enterprises in countries along the B&R reached 127.67 billion US dollars during the period, surging 41.2 percent year on year.The completed turnover of foreign contracted projects in B&R countries was 74.61 billion US dollars, up 1.3 percent from a year earlier.Meanwhile, B&R countries invested 7.02 billion US dollars and set up 4,964 enterprises in China.