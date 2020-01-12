New exhibition at National Art Museum of China to pay tribute to donors

Young kids attend a London Chinese language school. Photo: CNSphoto

The National Art Museum of China (NAMOC) will kick off a large-scale exhibition on January 19 to pay tribute to its donors.According to Wu Weishan, president of NAMOC, more than 30,000 artworks, nearly 30 percent of its collection, were donated to the museum over the past decades.As one of the largest exhibitions of these donated works, the upcoming exhibition will feature more than 850 selected works including Chinese and Western paintings, sculptures and photographs.Over the past two years, the museum has listed the names of more than 1,200 donors, which will be released to the public at the exhibition.The earliest donation to the museum dates back to 1961, when the wife of Chinese renowned painter Chen Shuren donated 116 of Chen's artworks.