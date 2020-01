Promo material for The Light of Sword and Love: The Women Who Loved Napoleon Photo: Courtesy of Wen Xin

Japanese dance and song troupe Takarazuka Revue Old Generation staged three performances of The Light of Sword and Love: The Women Who Loved Napoleon for the ongoing Meet in Beijing international festival over the weekend.The drama looks at the famous French general Napoleon, who successfully won wars against his enemies until being defeated and exiled, through the eyes of his lovers.During the performances the Japanese troupe presented several of its most well-known songs, including "The Roses of Versailles" and "Elizabeth."