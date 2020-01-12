Beijing Book Fair debuts work on Chinese handicrafts

A photo of Chinese Faith and Love Photo: Courtesy of Luo Xi

A new book featuring stories about China's craftsmen was released by the Shandong Science and Technology Press at the 2020 Beijing Book Fair on Thursday.Chinese Faith and Love, the first book in China Icon, a non-fiction series about China's traditional craftsmen and intangible cultural heritage, aims to tell stories about these people and their works.Through high-resolution photos and introductions, iconic Chinese skills such as seal carving, bamboo carving and copper casting are presented in full detail alongside bar codes that readers can scan for more information.Zhao Jianhua, director of the China Icon series, told the Global Times that in addition to introducing China's intangible cultural heritage, the series also allows readers to become familiar with the lives of these craftsmen and how they are working to pass down these traditions.Zhao also noted that a bilingual version of the series is currently in the planning stage and will be released in more than 150 countries and regions to allow more people to learn about the traditional culture of China.