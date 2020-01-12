Tree planter, 96, moves generations

Jin Yueying, 96. Photo: screenshot of video posted by Pear Video

A nonagenarian has led four generations of her family and many neighbors to voluntarily plant 200,000 trees that have helped to green 18 hills near Qixian county in Central China's Henan Province, according to the video posted by Pear Video on Weibo.The 96-year-old, surnamed Jin, began planting trees on her own in 1984 after she had retired. She started planting cypress trees, and later added other species.Jin used to climb up and down the steep local hills planting seedlings and carrying water from a reservoir.Jin's tireless efforts quickly encouraged her neighbors to follow her lead and now her great-great grandchildren participate in planting trees.Sitting in the sun of her courtyard home, Jin slowly tells the story of how her efforts attracted attention and then support. So far 67 hectares of barren hills have been turned green."People often asked me if I would sell these trees. This is my answer: I never want to sell them," she said.Some netizens also suggested Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg help raise awareness of Jin's passion for a greener environment by stopping by Qixian county during her planned trip to China.