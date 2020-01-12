Paper banners restricting access get an upgrade

The electronic seal. Photo: screenshot of video posted by China News Service

A court in Changsha, Central China's Hunan Province has ordered an "electronic seal" installed on a door to prevent anyone from entering a home that was foreclosed.It's a major update to the tradition that long paper banners are pasted across the entrance of a premises that has had access restricted by authorities.The new e-seal is a white plastic box the size of A4 paper that contains a camera and speaker inside.It someone tries to break the new e-seal, a video of the person is automatically transmitted to the court, a court staffer told chinanews.com in a video posted on China's Twitter-like Weibo on Saturday.The e-seal will also play a recording the moment it is tampered with, stating that the house has been seized by the court, according to the country's law, and access to the premises is restricted.The e-seal also has a QR code, which can be scanned to determine the reason why the premises has been restricted by courts.It's not known why the court can't order new locks to be installed on the door of a foreclosed home.Many Weibo users praised the new e-seal, which will prevent people from simply surreptitiously cutting the old paper banning and gaining access to a restricted premises. "Hahaha, who will dare break this seal?" a netizen wrote.The High People's Court of Hunan Province ordered the first e-seal to be installed on the door of a home owned by a person surnamed Cao.