Brazil’s education minister mocked for Twitter spelling error

Logos of Twitter and Facebook. Photo: IC

Brazil's education minister has been ridiculed on social media for making a spelling mistake on Twitter.Abraham Weintraub, who is responsible for schools and universities in Latin America's biggest country, misspelled the Portuguese word for "amazing" in a tweet published Tuesday evening. Instead of "impressionante," Weintraub wrote "imprecionante.""The fact that the education minister wrote 'imprecionante' reflects the reality of Brazilian education," wrote one Twitter user. Another quipped: "It's 'imprecionante' that he is the education minister."Weintraub later deleted the tweet.It was not his first public orthographical error. Weintraub has previously misspelled the Portuguese words like "suspension."