China opposes certain countries' congratulatory messages on Taiwan regional elections: FM

(Photo from Foreign Ministry website)
China on Sunday expressed strong opposition to senior officials from countries having diplomatic ties with China who sent congratulations to re-elected Tsai Ing-wen. Taiwan election
s are a sub-national affair in China, and the move by those officials violates the one-China principle, Chinese foreign ministry said.
The Taiwan question concerns China's core interests. China opposes any form of official ties between the island of Taiwan and countries that have established diplomatic relations with China, the ministry said.