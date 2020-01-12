Beijing's railway stations on 1st day of travel rush

Mobile photo shows passengers at Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 10, 2020. There will be three billion trips during the travel rush from Jan. 10 to Feb. 18 for family reunions and travel, slightly up from that of last year, according to a forecast from the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC). (Xinhua/Ding Jing)

Mobile photo shows a bullet train at Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 10, 2020. There will be three billion trips during the travel rush from Jan. 10 to Feb. 18 for family reunions and travel, slightly up from that of last year, according to a forecast from the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC). (Xinhua/Ding Jing)

Mobile photo shows passengers queueing up at Beijing South Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 10, 2020. There will be three billion trips during the travel rush from Jan. 10 to Feb. 18 for family reunions and travel, slightly up from that of last year, according to a forecast from the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC). (Xinhua/Ma Yan)

Mobile photo shows a passenger waiting for her train at Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 10, 2020. There will be three billion trips during the travel rush from Jan. 10 to Feb. 18 for family reunions and travel, slightly up from that of last year, according to a forecast from the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC). (Xinhua/Ding Jing)