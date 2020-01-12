Annual Lunar New Year Flower Festival 2020 held in Westminster, U.S.

A vendor arranges flowers at her booth at the annual Lunar New Year Flower Festival 2020 in Westminster, the United States, Jan. 11, 2020. The Flower Festival, which is held from Jan. 3 to Jan. 23, draws thousands of people every day to shop flowers and gifts, celebrating the upcoming Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A woman selects ornaments at the annual Lunar New Year Flower Festival 2020 in Westminster, the United States, Jan. 11, 2020. The Flower Festival, which is held from Jan. 3 to Jan. 23, draws thousands of people every day to shop flowers and gifts, celebrating the upcoming Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A woman purchases flowers at the annual Lunar New Year Flower Festival 2020 in Westminster, the United States, Jan. 11, 2020. The Flower Festival, which is held from Jan. 3 to Jan. 23, draws thousands of people every day to shop flowers and gifts, celebrating the upcoming Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A woman purchases red envelopes at the annual Lunar New Year Flower Festival 2020 in Westminster, the United States, Jan. 11, 2020. The Flower Festival, which is held from Jan. 3 to Jan. 23, draws thousands of people every day to shop flowers and gifts, celebrating the upcoming Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

People purchase ornaments at the annual Lunar New Year Flower Festival 2020 in Westminster, the United States, Jan. 11, 2020. The Flower Festival, which is held from Jan. 3 to Jan. 23, draws thousands of people every day to shop flowers and gifts, celebrating the upcoming Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

People select ornaments at the annual Lunar New Year Flower Festival 2020 in Westminster, the United States, Jan. 11, 2020. The Flower Festival, which is held from Jan. 3 to Jan. 23, draws thousands of people every day to shop flowers and gifts, celebrating the upcoming Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A child is seen at the annual Lunar New Year Flower Festival 2020 in Westminster, the United States, Jan. 11, 2020. The Flower Festival, which is held from Jan. 3 to Jan. 23, draws thousands of people every day to shop flowers and gifts, celebrating the upcoming Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Li Ying)