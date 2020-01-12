A high speed train sets off from Jinan East Railway Station, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 26, 2018. The Jinan-Qingdao high speed railway which started operation on Wednesday will shorten the travel time between the two cities from 140 minutes to 100 minutes. (Xinhua)

RELATED ARTICLES: High speed trains maintained for Spring Festival travel rush

The Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail connecting South China's Guangdong Province and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, which will have 5G signals, has been put into operation during the Spring Festival travel season this year, making it the first full 5G coverage high-speed rail line in China, cctv.com reported. More than 300 5G signal towers were built alongside the line, which will provide stable signals on the train moving at high speeds.A surgical operation to replace three tumor-eroded thoracic vertebrae with customized 3D-printed implants was completed by Chinese doctors in Beijing, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Sunday."It was China's first orthopedic implant surgery completed using customized medical devices since a related regulation, jointly issued by the National Medical Products Administration and the National Health Commission, took effect on January 1," said the report.