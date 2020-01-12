Underwater patrols conducted to maintain equipment, clean environment in China's Hainan

A staff member cleans the fishing net that entangled a sinking ship at the marine ranching of the Wuzhizhou Island scenic area in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 12, 2020. Staff members of the Wuzhizhou Island scenic area conducted their daily patrols to maintain the underwater equipment and clean the water environment of the marine ranching on Sunday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A staff member checks the underwater equipment at the marine ranching of the Wuzhizhou Island scenic area in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 12, 2020. Staff members of the Wuzhizhou Island scenic area conducted their daily patrols to maintain the underwater equipment and clean the water environment of the marine ranching on Sunday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A staff member cleans the fishing net that entangled coral at the marine ranching of the Wuzhizhou Island scenic area in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 12, 2020. Staff members of the Wuzhizhou Island scenic area conducted their daily patrols to maintain the underwater equipment and clean up waste at the marine ranching on Sunday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A staff member checks the underwater equipment at the marine ranching of the Wuzhizhou Island scenic area in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 12, 2020. Staff members of the Wuzhizhou Island scenic area conducted their daily patrols to maintain the underwater equipment and clean the water environment of the marine ranching on Sunday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A staff member cleans the fishing net that entangled coral at the marine ranching of the Wuzhizhou Island scenic area in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 12, 2020. Staff members of the Wuzhizhou Island scenic area conducted their daily patrols to maintain the underwater equipment and clean the water environment of the marine ranching on Sunday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A staff member gets the fish out of the fishing net at the marine ranching of the Wuzhizhou Island scenic area in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 12, 2020. Staff members of the Wuzhizhou Island scenic area conducted their daily patrols to maintain the underwater equipment and clean the water environment of the marine ranching on Sunday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)