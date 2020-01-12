Titans shock Ravens; 49ers sink Vikings

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots prepares to take a snap during the first half against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo: AFP

Derrick Henry rushed for 195 yards and completed a dazzling touchdown pass to Corey Davis as the Tennessee Titans reached deep into their bag of tricks to shock the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens 28-12 in the NFL playoffs.Henry has carried the Titans on his back in the postseason and their star pulled off the trick play of the playoffs so far on Saturday by connecting on a three-yard jump pass with Davis for a third-quarter touchdown."Watch us work," said Henry, who is the first player in NFL history with 180 or more rushing yards in three consecutive games."We don't do too much talking. We're just going to work and believe in each other. That's our mentality, to come out here and work. That's our mind-set, focus on business."The Titans advanced to next weekend's AFC championship game at the winner of Sunday's game between Houston and Kansas City.Earlier, the San Francisco 49ers halted the Minnesota Vikings' giant-killing run, also moving to within one win of a Super Bowl berth with a ruthless 27-10 playoff victory.When they weren't handing the ball off to Henry, the Titans were taking advantage of Lamar Jackson's turnovers in front of 71,000 fans at M&T Bank Stadium."I had a lot of mistakes - three turnovers. That shouldn't happen," Jackson said."But they came out to play, and we started off slow.We just got to do better next time."Jackson completed 31 of 59 passes for 365 yards, one touchdown, the two interceptions and a lost fumble. He rushed for 143 yards on 20 carries.Jackson's unheralded counterpart, quarterback Ryan Tannehill, ran for a touchdown in the third quarter, finishing off a short six-play drive with a one-yard scamper to give Tennessee a 28-6 lead.He improved to 3-0 as a playoff starter.Jackson supplied the magic and force for the Ravens this season, throwing 36 touchdowns and rushing for a quarterback-record 1,206 yards, but he was unable to solve Tennessee's defense.