US to expel at least a dozen Saudi trainees

The US will expel at least a dozen Saudi military students accused of extremist links and child pornography, after an investigation into a shooting rampage by a Saudi officer in Florida, media reported Saturday.



In December, Mohammed Alshamrani, who was in the US as part of a Saudi military training program, opened fire in a classroom at the Pensacola Naval Air Station, killing three sailors and wounding eight other people before being shot dead by police.



While the dozen or more trainees are not accused of aiding Alshamrani, some were found to have connections to extremist movements or be in possession of child pornography, CNN reported.



The probe, which was carried out by the FBI, also found that several had not reported the assailant's disturbing behavior before the attack, according to The Washington Post.



In mid-December the Pentagon said it had conducted background checks on all Saudi military personnel currently training in the US and found no "immediate threat scenario."



Defense Department officials halted operational training for Saudi Arabian military students in the US following the attack, though classroom instruction continued.



The 21-year-old gunman, a lieutenant in the Saudi Royal Air Force, was armed with a lawfully purchased handgun, and is reported to have posted a manifesto on Twitter before the shooting denouncing the US as "a nation of evil."



