NK says will resume talks if demands fully met by US

US President Donald Trump meets with Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), in the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom on June 30, 2019. Photo: Xinhua

North Korea said on Saturday it had received US President Donald Trump's letter wishing a happy birthday to leader Kim Jong-un , but warned it would only return to nuclear talks if Washington fully accepts its demands.The US President and Kim have held three meetings since June 2018 but negotiations over denuclearization have been largely deadlocked since the breakup of a summit in Hanoi, Vietnam in February last year.Before the collapse of that meeting, Trump had said that he and Kim had an excellent relationship - and had even "fallen in love."Kim Kye-gwan, North Korea's foreign ministry adviser, said on Saturday that Trump's congratulatory letter to Kim Jong-un had arrived in the state directly from the US."As acknowledged by the world, it is true that the personal relations between [Kim Jong-un] and President Trump are not bad," he said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.However, it would be "absent-­minded" to expect Pyongyang to resume dialogue because of that warm personal relationship, the statement continued.On the gridlocked nuclear talks, he said that reopening dialogue would only be possible in the case of Washington's "absolute agreement" on the issues raised by North Korea in previous talks.But the senior official was skeptical about the US accepting these demands, saying, "We know well that the US is neither ready nor able to do so. We know... the way we should go and will go on our way."