Formation of special court sentencing Musharraf to death unconstitutional: Pakistani high court

Former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf addresses a press conference in southern Pakistani port city of Karachi on March 31, 2013. (Xinhua/Arshad)

Pakistan's Lahore High Court on Monday termed the formation of a special court that issued death sentence to former President Pervez Musharraf unconstitutional.Musharraf appealed in the court in December 2019, against the death sentence verdict, seeking the court to dismiss the special court's judgement against him for being illegal, without jurisdiction and unconstitutional.On hearing Musharraf's petition, the court also said that the treason case against the former president in which he was sentenced to death was not prepared in accordance with the law.Though the three-member bench of the high court did not issue any statement regarding the validity of the special court's verdict of sentencing Musharraf to death, the petitioner's counsel said that the decision stands void as the very formation of the special court that gave the judgement has been declared against the law.Musharraf was handed over the death penalty on Dec. 17, 2019 on a case filed by former Pakistani government in 2013 for suspending constitution by imposing emergency in the country in 2007.