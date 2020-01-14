Tourists attracted by peach blossoms in greenhouse in China's Xinjiang

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/1/14 0:19:03

Tourists take photos with peach blossoms in a greenhouse at Donghu Village of Shanshan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)


 

A farmer prunes peach branches in a greenhouse at Donghu Village of Shanshan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)


 

A tourist looks at peach blossoms in a greenhouse at Donghu Village of Shanshan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)


 

Tourists look at peach blossoms in a greenhouse at Donghu Village of Shanshan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)


 

Tourists take selfies with peach blossoms in a greenhouse at Donghu Village of Shanshan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)


 

Posted in: CHINA
