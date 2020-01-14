Civil offices ready for Palindrome Day nuptial registration

A new couple in Shenyang, capital of Northeast China's Liaoning Province registers for marriage. File Photo: VCG

Civil affairs bureaus across China said they would work overtime to register new marriages on February 2, 2020, which falls on a Sunday, typically an off day for civil workers, after couples expressed desire to register their marriages on Palindrome Day.The date of the special day, 02-02-2020, is the same when read forward or backward.When spoken in Chinese, the date sounds like "love you, love you," which has been labeled "the best day to get a marriage license" by netizens.Although it falls on Sunday, civil affairs authorities in 12 cities, including Xi'an, Chengdu, and Wuhan, said they would work overtime to register newlyweds.The civil affairs bureau in Zhumadian, Central China's Henan Province, said on Monday it would notify civil affairs bureaus to "work overtime" for their citizens if only the administrative hall where the marriages are registered has electricity and internet access, thepaper.com reported."We usually have only two people on duty on weekends, but more people have called to ask if the services will be available on February 2. We will be happy to work overtime on that day," an official surnamed Xu from Zhumadian Yicheng District Civil Affairs Bureau told thepaper.comChina Central Television (CCTV) said, "please open doors for new couples on February 2, to make their dreams realized on the same day."