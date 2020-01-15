9 dead, 17 injured in NW China road collapse

Rescue is underway after 10 people were confirmed missing and 15 others injured in a road collapse Monday in northwest China's Qinghai Province, local authorities said early Tuesday. The accident happened at around 5:30 p.m., when a road section collapsed on Nandajie Street in the city of Xining, the provincial capital. A public bus fell into the hole and an explosion ensued, local authorities said. Nandajie is a heavily-trafficked main street in the city. Rescuers are still searching for the missing. Previously, the local authorities said two were missing and 13 injured. Photo:China News Service

The death toll has risen to nine in a road collapse accident in the city of Xining, capital of northwest China's Qinghai Province.Authorities put the number of injured at 17, all of whom are in stable condition, according to the city government.The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Monday when a section of Nandajie Street collapsed and a public bus fell into the hole.The city government sent more than 1,000 rescue workers and more than 30 vehicles to the site, which is around 80 square meters. The bus had been lifted out of the hole by Tuesday morning. Rescuers have found the bodies of the nine victims.