Israel launches airstrikes on Syrian air base in Homs

The Syrian air defenses respond to foreign missile strikes over the capital Damascus, Syria, Nov. 20, 2019. The Syrian air defenses on Wednesday responded to foreign missile strikes on Damascus, state media reported. The Syrian army said in a statement that Israeli warplanes from the occupied Golan Heights and the Lebanese Marj Oyoun area targeted the vicinity of Damascus with a number of missiles. File photo:Xinhua

Israel launched airstrikes on the T-4 air base in the central Syrian province of Homs on Tuesday, but causing no major damages.The Israeli warplanes fired several missiles on the base, most of which were intercepted by the Syrian air defense forces. Four missiles hit the base, the Syrian army said in a statement.The attack was carried out from the direction of the al-Tanf area in southeastern Syria, where a US base is located, the statement added.Meanwhile, a military source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity that the four missiles destroyed a number of vehicles in the base, but none of the warplanes there were hit.He said that no human casualties were recorded after the strike.The attack is the latest in a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting military sites in Syria, which Israel usually claims as the positions of Iranian-backed fighters.This attack is the first of its kind following the US assassination of the Iranian commander, Qassem Soleimani, in Iraq earlier this month.