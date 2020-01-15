Xi gathers with non-Communist party leaders, personages ahead of Spring Festival

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attends a gathering and extends Spring Festival greetings to leaders from non-Communist parties and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, as well as personages without party affiliation ahead of the Spring Festival at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 14, 2020. Wang Yang and Han Zheng, both members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, also attended the gathering. Photo:Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday gathered with leaders from non-Communist parties and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC), as well as personages without party affiliation ahead of the Spring Festival.Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, extended festival greetings to them at the gathering held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.Members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee Wang Yang and Han Zheng attended the gathering. Wang is also the chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, while Han is a vice premier of the State Council.Xi delivered a speech at the gathering, stressing that 2019 was a highly extraordinary year in the development course of the CPC and the country."All of us have worked together and worked hard," he said, adding that a more solid foundation has been laid to building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.Noting that 2019 was the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the CPC-led multiparty cooperation and political consultation system, Xi said the central committees of non-Communist parties and the ACFIC, as well as personages without party affiliation have safeguarded the authority and centralized, unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee and made new achievements.The year 2020 is a decisive one for securing a victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and the fight against poverty, Xi said. It is also the concluding year of the 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-2020).Xi called for all-round efforts to maintain stable growth, advance reform, make structural adjustments, improve people's livelihood, guard against risks and ensure stability.He expressed the hope that non-Communist parties, the ACFIC and personages without party affiliation will continue being the CPC's "good advisors, good aides and good colleagues."