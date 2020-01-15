Iran welcomes 'constructive' measures to save nuclear deal: spokesperson

Delegates attend a meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna, Austria, on July 28, 2019. The remaining Iran nuclear deal signatories reaffirmed their commitment to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and criticized the United States for its unilateral sanctions during a meeting here Sunday, according to Chinese delegate Fu Cong, director general of the Department of Arms Control at the Chinese Foreign Ministry. Photo:Xinhua

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi said Tuesday that Iran welcomes any constructive measure which aims at saving the 2015 nuclear deal."As in the past, Iran is fully ready to receive any well-intended and constructive measures to salvage this important international deal, and it supports any initiative in this regard," Mousavi said."In the meantime, Iran clarifies it to all and particularly to three European parties of the deal that any breach of vows, mal-intention and unconstructive measures will be responded in a serious and appropriate manner," said Mousavi.Mousavi's remark is in reaction to the move adopted by Britain, France and Germany on Tuesday to trigger the dispute resolution mechanism in the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.The European countries said that they took the step in response to Tehran's act to back off its nuclear commitments over the past months.The Iranian spokesperson denounced the Europeans' move as a "passive" step, saying that Iran has started the dispute resolution mechanism since one year ago, but "nothing new has happened in practice."