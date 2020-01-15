China's civil aviation market hits one-trillion-yuan level in 2019

File photo:Xinhua

China's booming civil aviation industry saw its annual revenue reach 1.06 trillion yuan (about 154.27 billion U.S. dollars) in 2019, according to the civil aviation authorities.China remained the world's second-largest civil aviation market in 2019. The figure represented a 5.4-percent year-on-year increase, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).In 2019, the country's civil aviation industry operated 660 million passenger trips and 7.52 million tonnes of air cargo, a year-on-year increase of 7.9 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively, said the latest CAAC statistics.In 2018, the annual revenue of China's civil aviation industry was 875 billion yuan, a 17-percent year-on-year increase.China is expected to become the world's largest civil aviation market by the mid-2020s, according to forecasts by the International Air Transport Association.