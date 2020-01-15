Chinese mainland's policy toward Taiwan clear, consistent

File Photo: CNSphoto

Taiwan regional elections results cannot change the fact that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson with Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council said at a press conference on Wednesday.Ma said compatriots on both sides have a strong wish for the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations.Chinese mainland's policy toward Taiwan is clear and consistent, Ma said, adding that the principles of "peaceful reunification" and "One Country, Two Systems" have proved to be the best path to achieve the goal of national reunification.