South Australian premier kicks off int'l trip to reboot tourism following bushfires

The premier of South Australia (SA) has departed for an official trip to Asia in an attempt to boost the state's tourism industry following devastating bushfires.Steven Marshall, who installed himself as the state tourism minister, left the country for a week-long trade mission to Japan and Singapore earlier this week.Following criticism of his decision to leave in the wake of devastating bushfires, Marshall on Tuesday night told News Corp Australia that the trip would provide an essential boost to the tourism industry in fire-affected communities."Now more than ever, it is crucial we drive investment into our state by showing off what SA has to offer both on a national and international stage," he said."Japan and Southeast Asia are two of our key regions when it comes to investment, trade and tourism, which is why I am visiting Tokyo and Singapore to explore opportunities for South Australia."He is expected to push for more direct flights between Southeast Asia and SA during meetings with senior government officials from Singapore and Japan.More than one third of Kangaroo Island, one of SA's biggest tourism attractions, has been burned by fires.However, tourism operators on the island have called for Marshall and Prime Minister Scott Morrison to remind potential international visitors that it remains open for business."In my visits to Kangaroo Island and the Adelaide Hills during the bushfire emergency, local communities and businesses have constantly urged me to spread the word that these areas remain open for business," Marshall said."That is precisely what I am doing on this trip."