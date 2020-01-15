A railway staff member helps a visually impaired passenger and his guide dog Xiaoqi to take a train at Zhengzhoudong Railway Station in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 14, 2020. The visually impaired passenger surnamed Jin would take a bullet train with his guide dog Xiaoqi on Tuesday at Zhengzhoudong Railway Station. He made a phone call to the railway station for help. The staff of the railway station immediately worked out a plan to make sure the passenger and his guide dog have a convenient and safe travel without barriers. Photo:Xinhua

Guide dog Xiaoqi and its handler take the G6647 bullet train at Zhengzhoudong Railway Station in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 14, 2020.

A railway staff member helps the visually impaired passenger surname Jin and his guide dog Xiaoqi to catch a train at Zhengzhoudong Railway Station in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 14, 2020.

Guide dog Xiaoqi leads its handler to buy tickets with the help of a railway staff member at Zhengzhoudong Railway Station in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 14, 2020.

Guide dog Xiaoqi and its handler take the G6647 bullet train at Zhengzhoudong Railway Station in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 14, 2020.

Guide dog Xiaoqi companies its handler as they wait for a train at Zhengzhoudong Railway Station in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 14, 2020.