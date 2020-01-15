People visit Baghdadi Museum in Iraq

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/1/15 11:48:26

People visit the Baghdadi Museum in Baghdad, Iraq, Jan. 13, 2020. Opened in 1970, the Baghdadi Museum is a local history museum featuring scenes from different periods with lifesize models representing ancient Baghdad life, especially in folk crafts, trades, local customs and street life. Photo:Xinhua


 

A visitor takes a selfie in the Baghdadi Museum in Baghdad, Iraq, Jan. 13, 2020. Opened in 1970, the Baghdadi Museum is a local history museum featuring scenes from different periods with lifesize models representing ancient Baghdad life, especially in folk crafts, trades, local customs and street life. Photo:Xinhua


 

People visit the Baghdadi Museum in Baghdad, Iraq, Jan. 13, 2020. Opened in 1970, the Baghdadi Museum is a local history museum featuring scenes from different periods with lifesize models representing ancient Baghdad life, especially in folk crafts, trades, local customs and street life. Photo:Xinhua


 

