People visit Baghdadi Museum in Iraq

People visit the Baghdadi Museum in Baghdad, Iraq, Jan. 13, 2020. Opened in 1970, the Baghdadi Museum is a local history museum featuring scenes from different periods with lifesize models representing ancient Baghdad life, especially in folk crafts, trades, local customs and street life. Photo:Xinhua

A visitor takes a selfie in the Baghdadi Museum in Baghdad, Iraq, Jan. 13, 2020. Opened in 1970, the Baghdadi Museum is a local history museum featuring scenes from different periods with lifesize models representing ancient Baghdad life, especially in folk crafts, trades, local customs and street life. Photo:Xinhua

People visit the Baghdadi Museum in Baghdad, Iraq, Jan. 13, 2020. Opened in 1970, the Baghdadi Museum is a local history museum featuring scenes from different periods with lifesize models representing ancient Baghdad life, especially in folk crafts, trades, local customs and street life. Photo:Xinhua