People attend ball to welcome Julian calendar New Year in Minsk, Belarus

People attend a ball to welcome the Julian calendar New Year that falls on Jan. 14 in Minsk, capital of Belarus, Jan. 13, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

People attend a ball to welcome the Julian calendar New Year that falls on Jan. 14 in Minsk, capital of Belarus, Jan. 13, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

People attend a ball to welcome the Julian calendar New Year that falls on Jan. 14 in Minsk, capital of Belarus, Jan. 13, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

People attend a ball to welcome the Julian calendar New Year that falls on Jan. 14 in Minsk, capital of Belarus, Jan. 13, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

People attend a ball to welcome the Julian calendar New Year that falls on Jan. 14 in Minsk, capital of Belarus, Jan. 13, 2020. Photo:Xinhua