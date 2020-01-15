People attend ball to welcome Julian calendar New Year in Minsk, Belarus

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/1/15 11:56:44

People attend a ball to welcome the Julian calendar New Year that falls on Jan. 14 in Minsk, capital of Belarus, Jan. 13, 2020. Photo:Xinhua


 

People attend a ball to welcome the Julian calendar New Year that falls on Jan. 14 in Minsk, capital of Belarus, Jan. 13, 2020. Photo:Xinhua


 

People attend a ball to welcome the Julian calendar New Year that falls on Jan. 14 in Minsk, capital of Belarus, Jan. 13, 2020. Photo:Xinhua


 

People attend a ball to welcome the Julian calendar New Year that falls on Jan. 14 in Minsk, capital of Belarus, Jan. 13, 2020. Photo:Xinhua


 

People attend a ball to welcome the Julian calendar New Year that falls on Jan. 14 in Minsk, capital of Belarus, Jan. 13, 2020. Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus