People purchase decorations for upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Yangon, Myanmar

Customers purchase decorations for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Chinatown of Yangon, Myanmar, Jan. 14, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

Red lanterns are hung above a street as Chinese Lunar New Year approaches in Chinatown of Yangon, Myanmar, Jan. 14, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

Customers purchase decorations for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Chinatown of Yangon, Myanmar, Jan. 14, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

A customer purchases decorations for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Chinatown of Yangon, Myanmar, Jan. 14, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

Red lanterns are hung above a street as Chinese Lunar New Year approaches in Chinatown of Yangon, Myanmar, Jan. 14, 2020. Photo:Xinhua