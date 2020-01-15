People purchase decorations for upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Yangon, Myanmar

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/1/15 12:02:45

Customers purchase decorations for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Chinatown of Yangon, Myanmar, Jan. 14, 2020. Photo:Xinhua


 

Red lanterns are hung above a street as Chinese Lunar New Year approaches in Chinatown of Yangon, Myanmar, Jan. 14, 2020. Photo:Xinhua


 

Customers purchase decorations for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Chinatown of Yangon, Myanmar, Jan. 14, 2020. Photo:Xinhua


 

A customer purchases decorations for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Chinatown of Yangon, Myanmar, Jan. 14, 2020. Photo:Xinhua


 

Red lanterns are hung above a street as Chinese Lunar New Year approaches in Chinatown of Yangon, Myanmar, Jan. 14, 2020. Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus