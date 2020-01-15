Nepalese consume yams to celebrate Maghe Sankranti festival in Kathmandu

A vendor sells yam, locally known as tarul, on the eve of Maghe Sankranti festival at a local market of Ason in Kathmandu, Nepal, Jan. 14, 2020. Nepalese people consume various kinds of yams, either boiled or with some condiments, in celebration of Maghe Sankranti festival and even to welcome winter season. Photo:Xinhua

