Homeless Palestinians in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip

Palestinian Hamouda Abu Amra (2nd L) and his family members warm themselves by a fire in the cold weather next to their destroyed house in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on Jan. 14, 2020. Abu Amra's house was destroyed in an Israeli air strike last November. It is not the first time that his house is bombed by Israeli aircraft. It was destroyed three times during the large-scale Israeli military offensives waged on the Gaza Strip in 2009, 2012 and 2014 respectively. Photo:Xinhua

Palestinian Hamouda Abu Amra (1st L) and his family members warm themselves by a fire in the cold weather next to their destroyed house in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on Jan. 14, 2020. Abu Amra's house was destroyed in an Israeli air strike last November. It is not the first time that his house is bombed by Israeli aircraft. It was destroyed three times during the large-scale Israeli military offensives waged on the Gaza Strip in 2009, 2012 and 2014 respectively. Photo:Xinhua

A Palestinian girl in Hamouda Abu Amra's family drinks tea in the cold weather next to their destroyed house in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on Jan. 14, 2020. Abu Amra's house was destroyed in an Israeli air strike last November. It is not the first time that his house is bombed by Israeli aircraft. It was destroyed three times during the large-scale Israeli military offensives waged on the Gaza Strip in 2009, 2012 and 2014 respectively. Photo:Xinhua

Palestinian Hamouda Abu Amra and his family member warm themselves by a fire in the cold weather next to their destroyed house in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on Jan. 14, 2020. Abu Amra's house was destroyed in an Israeli air strike last November. It is not the first time that his house is bombed by Israeli aircraft. It was destroyed three times during the large-scale Israeli military offensives waged on the Gaza Strip in 2009, 2012 and 2014 respectively. Photo:Xinhua

Palestinian Hamouda Abu Amra inspects his destroyed house in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on Jan. 14, 2020. Abu Amra's house was destroyed in an Israeli air strike last November. It is not the first time that his house is bombed by Israeli aircraft. It was destroyed three times during the large-scale Israeli military offensives waged on the Gaza Strip in 2009, 2012 and 2014 respectively. Photo:Xinhua