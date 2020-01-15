‘Reunification by force’ sentiment provoked by DPP: spokesperson

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson of Taiwan Affairs Office of China's State Council

The growing sentiment of reunifying the island of Taiwan by military force among some Chinese mainland netizens is a result provoked by actions of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Taiwan secessionist forces, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council said on Wednesday, urging the latter to introspect upon where they want to lead cross-Straits relations.Spokesperson Ma Xiaoguang reiterated at Wednesday's regular press conference that the mainland's policy toward Taiwan is consistent & clear, urging the DPP authority and Taiwan secessionist forces to reflect on why increasing voices emerge to urge "reunification by military force" among some mainland residents in the recent years.This sentiment is a result provoked by the actions of the DPP authority and Taiwan secessionists that went against the trend of the times, Ma said.Upholding the 1992 Consensus which reflects the adherence to the one-China principle is the "unshakeable" foundation for the peaceful development of cross-Straits relations, Ma said.Taiwan secessionist forces and their actions are the biggest threat to the peace across the Straits, which should be contained, he said.