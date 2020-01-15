Pilots taxi fighter jets in close formation

A pilot sits in the cockpit of his fighter jet while taxiing on the flight line prior to a round-the-clock combat power exercise organized by an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command on January 8, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Pan)

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command flies a mission during a round-the-clock combat power exercise on January 8, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Pan)

Fighter jets conduct elephant walk during a round-the-clock combat power exercise organized by an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command on January 8, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Pan)

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command makes a successful landing on the runway during a round-the-clock combat power exercise on January 8, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Pan)

