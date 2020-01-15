Chinese fans of Marvel can read comics in Chinese on mobile phones

Models and toys of Marvel superheros are in display at the toy exhibition in Shanghai in October. Photo: VCG

The Chinese version of Marvel Unlimited has been launched on Apple’s App Store, which means that fans can read more than 80 comics in Chinese on their phones. The move has been hailed by Chinese fans.The IOS app operated by Chinese company NetEase carries over 80 classic Marvel comics such as The Amazing Spider-Man and Guardians of the Galaxy. Users can read them for free in a “limited period,” the introduction for the app said.The online comics library has been rated 4.2 out of 5 as of Wednesday.A subscription will later cost 18 yuan ($2.60) a month, which is much cheaper than the international version’s $9.99 monthly subscription plan, but that version has more than 25,000 comics.“I saw the app days ago and cannot believe this is an official one from Marvel,” a Chinese fan told the Global Times excitedly. “It is finally here and can offer a better reading experience for Chinese fans,” he said.“I am crying! I can read the latest comics very soon on the app,” a Sina Weibo user commented.China has a huge Marvel fan base. Last year’s Avengers: Endgame had the third highest box office takings in China, trailing only domestic hits Nezha and The Wandering Earth.Global Times