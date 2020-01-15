Sainz stretches Dakar lead after winning Stage 10

Argentine rider Franco Caimi (L) competes during the 2nd stage of the 2019 Dakar Rally Race in Peru, Jan. 8, 2019. Franco Caimi finished the 2nd stage with 3 hour 47 minutes and 40 seconds. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Spanish veteran Carlos Sainz stretched his lead atop the overall Dakar Rally standings by winning the 10th stage through the dunes of Saudi Arabia's Empty Quarter on Wednesday.The 57-year-old Mini driver clocked 2 hours, 3 minutes and 43 seconds on a stage shortened by high winds to a 233-­kilometer special between Haradh and Shubaytah, finishing ahead of Poland's Jakub Przygonski (Mini) and South African Giniel de Villier (Toyota).Sainz took full advantage of navigational problems by closest rivals Nasser Al-­Attiyah, the defending champion, and France's "Mr Dakar," Stephane Peterhansel.Peterhansel, who has won the Dakar 13 times (seven times in a car and six times on a bike), finished 11 minutes 48 seconds off Sainz's pace, while Qatar's Al-Attiyah was further back, at 17:46.The result means Sainz, with two stages to go, now sits 18:10 ahead of Al-Attiyah and 18:26 in front of Peterhansel.Dakar debutant Fernando Alonso, the two-time former Formula One champion, lost more than an hour after double rolling his Toyota, an accident that saw the Spaniard carry on driving with no windscreen.American Ricky Brabec increased his lead in the general standings of the motorbike category with a second-placed finish.The HRC rider now leads Chilean Pablo Quintanilla (Husqvarna) by 25 minutes and stage winner Joan Barreda of Spain by 27 minutes.Thursday's penultimate Stage 11 sees competitors negotiate 744 kilometers, featuring a 379 kilometers special, from Shubaytah back to Haradh.