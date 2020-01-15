Longest strike in France stunts growth: central bank

Protesters take part in a strike in Paris, France, Dec. 5, 2019. Train and metro stations are deserted, schools closed and many aircrafts grounded across French cities on Thursday as the country's labor unions staged a nationwide strike to force President Emmanuel Macron to abandon the pension reform. (Xinhua/Han Qian)

France's longest continuous transport strike contesting proposed pension reforms has shaved up to 0.1 percentage points off fourth-quarter growth in 2019, the central bank said on Wednesday, as the showdown entered its 42nd day.The effect has already been factored into the overall growth forecast of 0.2 percent for the final quarter, Banque de France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau told a parliamentary finance committee.An estimated 10 percent of businesses, mainly in the hotel, restaurant and transport industries have been affected by the stoppage, he said, but declined to comment on the disruptive labour action's potential impact on the economy in 2020.De Galhau described the economic impact of the strike, which began on December 5, as "limited," but said this did not "diminish in any way the real discomfort suffered by millions of our fellow citizens, employees and merchants."The effects would vary, he added, between companies, economic sectors, and even geographic regions.Parisians have borne the brunt of the strike led by train, metro and bus drivers protesting the loss of early retirement privileges under the pension overhaul.For weeks, the vast majority of Paris metro lines were closed or virtually unusable, suburban train numbers were slashed, and thousands of French people saw their December holiday plans dashed as regional and inter-city trains were cancelled.Businesses complained of turnover losses of as much as 50 percent as the transport shortage kept clients away.