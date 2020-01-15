China’s trade delegation has a busy schedule besides signing a deal

Reporters are preparing for security screening outside the White House where Chinese and US officials are scheduled to sign the phase one trade deal on Wednesday. Photo: GT

The Chinese trade delegation's trip to Washington has a packed agenda which indicates China's goodwill toward the US business community, and the emerging country's commitments to contribute to global governance and building a better and broadly prosperous world, analysts said.Following Vice Premier Liu He's arrival in Washington, he was seen to have a busy schedule filled with meetings with top US trade negotiators, American business leaders and a visit to the chief of the IMF .Bai Ming, deputy director of the Ministry of Commerce 's International Market Research Institute, said that the schedule showed a sense of relief before signing the deal, which brings a pause to the bruising trade war."The itinerary showed that Chinese negotiators have not allowed themselves to lose sight of their goals because of the trade deal, which is bilateral in nature," Bai told the Global Times on Wednesday. "Keeping in close touch with global institutions such as the IMF speaks to China's vision of contributing to global governance, while conferring with US industrial and commercial representatives to address micro concerns."Liu will meet with US President Donald Trump before the signing of the phase one trade deal. The signing will take place before more than 200 invited guests from business, government and diplomatic circles. Liu is joined by senior Chinese officials including Commerce Minister Zhong Shan, People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang and Chinese Ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai.IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva tweeted on Tuesday that she met Liu in the morning, listened to his views on the expected phase one deal, and "discussed the importance of a continued dialogue to achieve a strong global trading system." The IMF has forecast that the phase one deal could boost Chinese GDP growth to 6 percent in 2020, from an earlier forecast of 5.8 percent.After the meeting with the IMF chief, Liu met with US business leaders. According to video footage provided by China Global Television Network, figures from the US business community whom Liu met include Craig Allen, president of the US China Business Council.Edward Lawrence, a correspondent at Fox News, tweeted that American business leaders lined up to see the Chinese vice premier, and the hotel is "literally standing room only."Allen told CGTN that the phase one agreement is beneficial for both sides. The nonprofit organization representing US companies doing business in China said in a post on its website that China's 2020 growth will "continue apace."China is expected to increase its purchases of US goods and services, in accordance with WTO practices, and experts believe China's market has the appetite for consuming some $100 billion US products a year.On Tuesday night, Liu met with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer at his office from 5 pm to 7 pm. They reportedly finalized the details of the deal signing. According to reporters at the scene, Liu, along with dozens of Chinese negotiators, left the USTR's office later than scheduled.Liu arrived in Washington on Monday and will leave on Wednesday.