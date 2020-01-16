China increases military recruitment frequency, aims to keep high vigilance

A formation of Guard of Honor takes part in a grand military parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
China will increase the frequency of its military recruitment and retirement to twice a year, up from once, starting 2020, to maintain a smooth flow of troops, the military's high vigilance and to better train new recruits.
The change was announced in a statement on the recruitment work joint released by the State Council and the Central Military Commission in Beijing, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday.
The first recruitment will be held from mid-February to the end of March, and the second from mid-August to the end of September, Xinhua reported, noting that retirement for military personnel will also change to twice a year.
Ren Guoqiang, a spokesperson at the Ministry of National Defense
, said on Thursday that while the total number of annual recruits will remain stable compared with previous years, the increased frequency will allow a smooth flow of troops and maintain the military's high vigilance.
This will further improve the quality of recruits and the recruitment training programs, which will contribute to combat capability development, Ren said.
Conscripts shall serve in the military for two years, according to the country's Military Service Law.
University students will remain as key recruitment targets, Ren said.
Global Times